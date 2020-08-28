Entertainment News Roundup: Lola Lennox follows in mother Annie's footsteps with single release; Israel's Netta on how the show can't go on and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Hollywood thriller 'Tenet' tests fans' appetite for cinemas

The hopes of Hollywood were riding on the opening of "Tenet" on Wednesday as the Christopher Nolan spy thriller tests the appetite of movie fans to return to cinemas and rescue an industry hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The biggest release since schedules were torn up in March - and the only one of 2020's potential summer blockbusters to make it to the screen in the holiday season - "Tenet" launched in 70 countries on Wednesday ahead of the United States next week.

'The melody is caged': Israel's Netta on how the show can't go on

On a balcony overlooking Tel Aviv, a familiar figure in pink headphones sways to the beat as she crafts performances that look very different from the pre-pandemic past. Eurovision Song Contest winner Netta Barzilai is instantly recognizable on the streets of the Israeli city she calls home.

Sports brands Nike, Under Armour throw support behind protesting NBA players

Major sportswear brands Under Armour Inc and Nike Inc said on Thursday they support boycotts by professional athletes who refused to play following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin. Under Armour and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Thursday postponed the launch of a new sneaker collaboration, and said in a statement: "We support all of those in sport who are currently demanding societal change across the United States and the globe."

Chinese metal bands turn up the volume as live venues reopen

The moment the metal singer Shui Shu spread his arms, Buddhist prayer beads in hand and incense wafting from the stage, his band unleashed a wall of sound on the crowd. The rapt audience of about 200, many wearing masks, swayed gingerly. By the end of his set, most masks were off.

Lola Lennox follows in mother Annie's footsteps with single release

Having a Grammy award-winning mother setting the standard wasn't always easy for singer Lola Lennox - but any initial intimidation she felt she managed to turn into drive, she said. The 29-year-old, who is the daughter of singer-songwriter and former Eurythmics star Annie Lennox, has just released the single "Back At Wrong."

New York rejects 11th parole bid of John Lennon's killer

The man who cut short the life and music of rock superstar John Lennon with a burst of bullets nearly 40 years ago lost his 11th bid to be freed from a sentence that could keep him behind bars for the rest of his life, a New York prison system spokesperson said on Wednesday. A parole board denied a request for release from Mark David Chapman, who must wait two more years before he becomes eligible again, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesperson said.