Entertainment News Roundup: Black Panther' film star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43; Bob Geldof and Hozier to perform in Van Morrison 75th birthday tribute and more

Under Armour and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Thursday postponed the launch of a new sneaker collaboration, and said in a statement: "We support all of those in sport who are currently demanding societal change across the United States and the globe." Lola Lennox follows in mother Annie's footsteps with single release Having a Grammy award-winning mother setting the standard wasn't always easy for singer Lola Lennox - but any initial intimidation she felt she managed to turn into drive, she said.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

U.S. networks struggle to fill fall TV slots after coronavirus shutdowns

Reality shows, re-runs, and revivals make up most of the television menu this fall as America's top four broadcasters grapple to fill holes in their schedules caused by coronavirus production shutdowns. Most scripted dramas, including popular shows like "This Is Us" and "9-1-1," will not be available until November or later, while the "Star Trek: Discovery" series that has been behind a paywall for three years will get a run on free-to-view CBS, the networks announced this week.

New Blackpink-Selena Gomez 'Ice Cream' song and music video released

K-pop power girl group Blackpink and singer-actress Selena Gomez released their eagerly awaited new single "Ice Cream" on Friday to furious fan approval. Doused in shades of pink and other pastels, the music video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRXZj0DzXIA&feature=youtu.be opens with Gomez in a red-and-white striped outfit and sailor hat in the driver's seat of an ice cream van, while Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa later dance holding ice cream in a bright pink ice cream parlor.

'Black Panther' film star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43, after cancer battle

Actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for his star turn in the blockbuster Marvel superhero film "Black Panther," has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, according to an announcement posted on Friday on his Twitter and Facebook accounts. Boseman, a native of South Carolina, passed away at his home, with his wife and family at his side, the statement said, without specifying when he died. He resided in Los Angeles.

Bob Geldof and Hozier to perform in Van Morrison 75th birthday tribute

Irish music stars Bob Geldof, Hozier, and Paul Casey as well as Ireland's President Michael Higgins will be among those taking part in a special musical tribute next week to celebrate Van Morrison's 75th birthday. In celebration of the life and music of Belfast-born Morrison, who began his career with the band Them and rose to fame as a solo artist with his 1967 hit "Brown Eyed Girl", organizers HotPress have asked 75 Irish artists to record videos of his songs, premiering them nightly on YouTube for the last three weeks until Sept. 15.

Sports brands Nike, Under Armour throw support behind protesting NBA players

Major sportswear brands Under Armour Inc and Nike Inc said on Thursday they support boycotts by professional athletes who refused to play following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin. Under Armour and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Thursday postponed the launch of a new sneaker collaboration, and said in a statement: "We support all of those in the sport who are currently demanding societal change across the United States and the globe."

Lola Lennox follows in mother Annie's footsteps with a single release

Having a Grammy award-winning mother setting the standard wasn't always easy for singer Lola Lennox - but any initial intimidation she felt she managed to turn into drive, she said. The 29-year-old, who is the daughter of singer-songwriter and former Eurythmics star Annie Lennox, has just released the single "Back At Wrong."

