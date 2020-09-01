Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: Girl, 3, survives wild skyride caught in tail of giant kite; Zimbabwe suspects elephants died from bacterial infection and more

Shoppers at the Kings Beach Safeway by Lake Tahoe found an otherwise routine trip to the store on Aug. 25 disrupted by an inquisitive bear in the produce aisle, video footage posted online showed.

01-09-2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Zimbabwe suspects elephants died from bacterial infection

Eleven young elephants found dead near Zimbabwe's biggest game park may have succumbed to a bacterial infection, the country's parks agency said on Tuesday, after it ruled out poaching and cyanide poisoning. The elephant carcasses were discovered last Friday in Pandamasuwe Forest in western Zimbabwe, between Hwange National Park and Victoria Falls.

Girl, 3, survives wild skyride caught in tail of giant kite

A three-year-old girl entangled in the tail of a giant kite survived a terrifying ride after being swept more than 100 feet (30 metres) into the air during a kite festival in Taiwan, video footage posted on social media on Sunday showed. Horrified spectators screamed as the girl was catapulted high above them, where she was spun helplessly at the end of the kite's long orange streamer as it soared and swooped in the high wind.

Bear necessities? Furry visitor on the prowl in California store

At a North California supermarket last week, one visitor likely had only one thing in mind - the bear necessities. Shoppers at the Kings Beach Safeway by Lake Tahoe found an otherwise routine trip to the store on Aug. 25 disrupted by an inquisitive bear in the produce aisle, video footage posted online showed.

