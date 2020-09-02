Entertainment News Roundup: BTS score a first for Korean band on Billboard chart with 'Dynamite'; Ed Sheeran announces birth of daughter Lyra Antarctica and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

BTS score a first for Korean band on Billboard chart with 'Dynamite'

K-Pop band BTS roared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the United States on Monday, becoming the first Korean pop act to debut at No. 1. "Dynamite," the first all-English language single from the seven-member boy band, notched 33.9 million U.S. streams and 300,000 sales in its first week, according to Nielsen Music data. The band also scored the biggest digital sales week in nearly three years since Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" in September 2017.

Porn star Ron Jeremy faces 20 more sex charges, one involving 15-year-old

Porn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Monday with 20 additional counts of rape and sexual assault, including one involving a 15- year-old girl, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said. Jeremy, 67, one of the biggest names in the adult film industry, was charged in June with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in incidents dating back to 2014.

Scaled-down Venice film festival hopes to shake off virus gloom

Fewer Hollywood stars will grace the red carpet and there will be no fans clamouring for autographs. But for all the COVID-19 restrictions, director Alberto Barbera says the very fact that the Venice film festival is going ahead in front of live audiences this week sends a positive message.

'Game of Thrones' creators to adapt Chinese sci-fi trilogy for Netflix

The creators of television's "Game of Thrones" are to adapt a best selling Chinese science-fiction book trilogy for a Netflix series. Netflix said on Tuesday that the English-language adaptation will cover all three of the award-winning Chinese novels - "The Three-Body Problem," "The Dark Forest," and "Death's End," written by Liu Cixin.

'Rave on': Irish president helps celebrate Van Morrison's 75th birthday

Irish President Michael D. Higgins joined a virtual celebration of Van Morrison's 75th birthday on Monday, namechecking U.S. civil rights champion John Lewis and author James Baldwin in a spoken-word rendition of one of the Northern Irishman's songs. Higgins, a part-time poet and onetime culture minister, is one of 75 Irish artists and musicians to record cover versions of the "Brown Eyed Girl" singer's extensive back catalogue to mark the milestone in a weeks-long online series.

After blowing up Billboard chart, K-pop colossus BTS eyes Grammys 'Dynamite'

Fresh from scoring Korea's first-ever no. 1 hit on the main U.S. Billboard music chart, K-pop juggernaut BTS on Wednesday set its sights on a standalone performance at next year's Grammy Awards - and maybe a trophy or two. Since its 2013 debut, the seven-member South Korean boy band has surfed the global K-pop craze to dizzying heights. On Monday it landed top spot in the Billboard Hot 100 chart with breezy disco hit "Dynamite", a first all-English language single that's been lapped up by mainstream U.S. pop fans.

Ed Sheeran announces birth of daughter Lyra Antarctica

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran said on Tuesday his wife had given birth to the couple's first child, a girl who they had named "Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran". "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter," the record-breaking musician said on Instagram alongside a photo of a pair of tiny socks.

Netflix, Russia's NMG group team up for fully Russian service

Streaming giant Netflix and Russia's National Media Group (NMG) have set up a partnership to run the U.S. group's Russian service, they said on Wednesday. Netflix's international version has been available in Russia since 2015. NMG is a leading private media holding in the country.

Couples design their own "virtual babies" at Dutch art exhibit

Couples who want children of their own got a brief taste of parenthood by creating their own "digital babies" during a virtual reality art exhibit in the Netherlands. Visitors selected the baby's character traits, physical appearance and other features by answering questions on a computer tablet.