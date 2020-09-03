Reuters Odd News Summary
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Zimbabwe suspects elephants died from bacterial infection
Eleven young elephants found dead near Zimbabwe's biggest game park may have succumbed to a bacterial infection, the country's parks agency said on Tuesday, after it ruled out poaching and cyanide poisoning. The elephant carcasses were discovered last Friday in Pandamasuwe Forest in western Zimbabwe, between Hwange National Park and Victoria Falls. Bear necessities? Furry visitor on the prowl in California store
As every new parent knows, sleep can go out the window after the arrival of a newborn. That was certainly the case for parents Radhika and Bharath Patil, who seeking relief for their own disrupted sleep patterns, put their electronic engineering backgrounds together to create a "smart crib.
