There will be impact of foreign elements but ultimate solution to restore peace will be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned: Abdullah on Pak involvement in peace talks

Allaying India's fear that Pakistan backed terrorists may hijack the Afghan peace process, Afghanistan peace chief Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday said certain foreign influence will be there but the ultimate solution to restore peace in the war-torn country will be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned. "There will be a certain impact of foreign elements in it. But when we eventually have the solution, which should be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned through Afghan-led and Afghan-owned negotiations. The influence of the foreign country will be needed, expected and anticipated," Abdullah, Chairperson of Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, told ANI.

Afghanistan and Pakistan observers here believe that Taliban share good relations with Haqqani network, which is operating from Pakistan and reportedly enjoy the backing of Pakistan intelligence agency ISI and therefore it may use it as strategic depth influencing the process and ultimately controlling it. When asked on New Delhi's fears, Abdullah Abdullah said: "The point is when we say peace, the stability, we call the whole context of it and consider the whole context of it, it would not mean peace if we have an agreement with Taliban and all the other terrorist groups with al Qaeda, ISIS they are different names from the region continue freelancing in Afghanistan that does not mean peace. That's the type of settlement people of Afghanistan are expecting that no terrorist group using Afghan soil against any other country."

"Peaceful Afghanistan, democratic Afghanistan not harbouring terrorists that address the concerns of a lot of countries," he added. Abdullah Abdullah echoed India's stance who is in favour of Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace restoration in Afghanistan. Though New Delhi has held talks with the Afghan government, it has so far drawn a red line when it comes to direct talks with Taliban.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Abdullah Abdullah echoed India's position which is consistent favour of democratic, stable Afghanistan and New Delhi also supports solution, which is inclusive and led and owned by Afghanistan. While talking about key takeaways from interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abdullah said India wants Afghan-led negotiation and inclusive settlement acceptable to Afghans. "My takeaway from my interaction with PM Modi is that India wants Afghan-led negotiation and inclusive settlement acceptable to Afghans. A unified Afghanistan, which does not harbour terror groups," he said.

On Thursday, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval wherein he reaffirmed the long-term commitment to further deepen India-Afghan ties. A day later, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Dr Abdullah and assured him of India's commitment to peace, prosperity and stability in the neighbouring country.

Abdullah's visit comes at a time when the Afghanistan government and Taliban are trying to negotiate a deal in order to restore peace in the country. The peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban began on September 12 in Qatar's capital Doha. (ANI)