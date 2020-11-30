Left Menu
Poet and Ambassador Abhay Kumar proposes inscribing Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam at UNGA, common earth anthem

'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (which means the whole world is a family) and comes from Maha Upanishad, should be inscribed in the premises of the United Nations General Assembly where the world leaders gather in September every year, so that they can understand the core message of Indian Civilisation that sees the whole world as a family, said Ambassador Abhay Kumar on Sunday.

ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 30-11-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 08:33 IST
Ambassador Abhay Kumar and Union Minister Smirti Zubin Irani at a webinar organised by the Alumni Association of Jawaharlal Nehru University.. Image Credit: ANI

'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (which means the whole world is a family) and comes from Maha Upanishad, should be inscribed in the premises of the United Nations General Assembly where the world leaders gather in September every year, so that they can understand the core message of Indian Civilisation that sees the whole world as a family, said Ambassador Abhay Kumar on Sunday. Ambassador Kumar was speaking at a webinar organised by the Alumni Association of Jawaharlal Nehru University on the role of Language, Literature, and Culture for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self Reliant India), which was attended by Smirti Zubin Irani, the Minister of Textiles, Women and Child Development as the chief guest.

Ambassador Kumar also proposed that a draft resolution should also be introduced at UNGA for a common earth anthem as our planet does not have an anthem while even universities and football teams have their own anthems. He added that the idea for a common Earth Anthem emanates from the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Ambassador Kumar also proposed the establishment of a National Poetry Library in India which could become a centre for collecting poetry published in all languages of India and translating them into foreign languages to take Indian poetry and literature to the world.

Ambassador Kumar also requested that the works of contemporary Indian poets should be promoted by encouraging well-known personalities in the Indian film industry and politics to read contemporary poetry. Minister Irani welcomed these valuable suggestions and suggested that the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) could take up these ideas to their logical conclusion. (ANI)

