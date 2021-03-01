Left Menu

Less than 10 pc of world's population have coronavirus antibodies: WHO Chief scientist

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that less than 10 per cent of the global population have antibodies to the coronavirus, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 01-03-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 09:25 IST
Less than 10 pc of world's population have coronavirus antibodies: WHO Chief scientist
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Geneva [Switzerland], March 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that less than 10 per cent of the global population have antibodies to the coronavirus, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said. "Less than 10 per cent of the world's population actually has antibodies to this virus. Of course in some settings, like particularly in the very high-density urban settlements, there are pockets where 50, 60 per cent of the population has been exposed to the virus and has antibodies," Swaminathan said in a Sunday interview, released on the official WHO Twitter handle.

The only way to achieve mass herd immunity is through vaccination, the WHO chief scientist stressed. According to Swaminathan, the currently approved vaccines offer good protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. The vaccines' effectiveness with regard to mild disease and asymptomatic coronavirus infection is still being studied.

More than 114 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally since the start of the pandemic last spring. According to Johns Hopkins University data, the global COVID-19 death toll stands at over 2.5 million. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM's move to get inoculated would instil confidence among people, remove hesitancy: Guleria

Prime Minister Narendra Modis move to take the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the very first day of India opening up the inoculation drive for senior citizens and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities should eliminate any hesitancy ...

Horse racing-Trainer Elliott apologises for photo of him sitting on dead horse

Irish horserace trainer Gordon Elliott confirmed on Sunday that an image circulating on social media of him sitting on a dead horse is genuine and apologised for any offence caused. The imaged showed Elliott, a three-time Grand National win...

'Hard decision' to drop Abraham from Chelsea squad against Man Utd: Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted that dropping forward Tammy Abraham from the clash against Manchester United was a hard decision for him. The striker was not part of the 18-man squad as the Blues played out a goalless draw with Unite...

Chandrababu Naidu detained by police at Tirupati airport

Telugu Desam Party TDP leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was detained by Renigunta police at Tirupati airport in Renigunta on Monday, while on way for election campaigning in Chittoor district. Naidu sat on a dharna at Ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021