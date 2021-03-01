Left Menu

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners

The United States on Sunday (local time) called on Beijing to release pro-democratic leaders detained in Hong Kong, who are charged under the stringent national security law, over their participation in a primary election for the now-postponed Legislative Council election.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 11:03 IST
US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Sunday (local time) called on Beijing to release pro-democratic leaders detained in Hong Kong, who are charged under the stringent national security law, over their participation in a primary election for the now-postponed Legislative Council election. "We join the international community in urging Beijing and Hong Kong authorities to release pan-democratic candidates detained in Hong Kong. Further proof the national security law is really meant to stifle dissent and undermine Hong Kong's autonomy," Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson said in a tweet.

This comes after the Hong Kong police charged 47 pro-democracy activists under the national security law on Sunday over participation in a primary election for the now-postponed Legislative Council election, Hong Kong Free Press reported. While condemning the detention of the leaders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for their immediate release. The US stands with the people of Hong Kong, Blinken added.

"We condemn the detention of and charges filed against pan-democratic candidates in Hong Kong's elections and call for their immediate release. Political participation and freedom of expression should not be crimes. The U.S. stands with the people of Hong Kong," Blinken tweeted. So far, Hong Kong Police have arrested 55 of the city's pro-democracy campaigners in a series of dawn raids last month.

China imposed the draconian National Security Law in Hong Kong last year. The law criminalises secession, subversion, and collusion with foreign forces and carries with it strict prison terms. It came into effect from July 1, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM's move to get inoculated would instil confidence among people, remove hesitancy: Guleria

Prime Minister Narendra Modis move to take the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the very first day of India opening up the inoculation drive for senior citizens and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities should eliminate any hesitancy ...

Horse racing-Trainer Elliott apologises for photo of him sitting on dead horse

Irish horserace trainer Gordon Elliott confirmed on Sunday that an image circulating on social media of him sitting on a dead horse is genuine and apologised for any offence caused. The imaged showed Elliott, a three-time Grand National win...

'Hard decision' to drop Abraham from Chelsea squad against Man Utd: Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted that dropping forward Tammy Abraham from the clash against Manchester United was a hard decision for him. The striker was not part of the 18-man squad as the Blues played out a goalless draw with Unite...

Chandrababu Naidu detained by police at Tirupati airport

Telugu Desam Party TDP leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was detained by Renigunta police at Tirupati airport in Renigunta on Monday, while on way for election campaigning in Chittoor district. Naidu sat on a dharna at Ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021