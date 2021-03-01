Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar, New Zealand counterpart, discusses recovery from COVID challenge

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday have spoken to his New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta and discussed the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:44 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday have spoken to his New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta and discussed the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was a pleasure to speak to New Zealand FM @NanaiaMahuta for the first time. Discussed the COVID challenge and our expectations of an early recovery. Our shared interests are expressed bilaterally and in the Indo-Pacific. Look forward to meeting her in person," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

This was the first time that EAM Jaishankar spoke to Nanaia Mahuta. Last year, New Zealand had released a new strategic paper "India 2025- Investing in the relationship", in line with its aim to enhance the political engagement with India.

After the release of this paper, EAM had stated that the paper is reflective of the desire to strengthen bilateral ties, a mutually shared objective. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the growing Indian diaspora and students in New Zealand forms a strong link between the two nations, contributing positively to the close partnership between the two countries. (ANI)

