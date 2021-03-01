Left Menu

Nepal's Army Chief receives first dose of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine

Nepal's Chief of Army Staff, Purna Chandra Thapa on Monday received his first dose of the Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:11 IST
Nepal's Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa receives his first dose of Made in India vaccine. (Photo Credit: Nepal Army). Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's Chief of Army Staff, Purna Chandra Thapa on Monday received his first dose of the Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine. Nepal last month received the second shipment of one million doses of the coronavirus vaccines. The AstraZeneca vaccine is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) under the name Covishield.

Nepal began its nationwide inoculation drive after receiving the first one million Covishield vaccines following the emergency use approval in January. The second lot of vaccines would be used to inoculate people above 60 years of age, which is 8.73 per cent of Nepal's population, in the vaccination drive that will begin on March 7.

India, under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. (ANI)

