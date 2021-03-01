Russia registers 11,571 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], March 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 11,571 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 11,359 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,257,650, the coronavirus response center said on Monday. "Over the past day, 11,571 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 regions, including 1,385 cases (12 per cent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,257,650, with the rate of increase at 0.27 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 2,097 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,737 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 943 new cases, up from 939 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 629 new cases, up from 617 on Sunday. No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 333 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 379 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 86,455. Total recoveries increased by 11,277 over the given period, down from 12,391 the day before, and reached 3,823,074. (ANI/Sputnik)

