Left Menu

India to provide food, medical assistance to Madagascar, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday said that India will despatch food and medical supplies to Madagascar in coming days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:35 IST
India to provide food, medical assistance to Madagascar, says Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday said that India will despatch food and medical supplies to Madagascar in coming days. In a tweet, Jaishankar informed that he has spoken to his Madagascar counterpart Tehindrazanarivelo Djacoba Liva on Monday.

"Good conversation with FM of Madagascar @Tehindrazanari1.Informed him that Indian humanitarian assistance would be delivered in the coming days. Will include food and medical supplies," he tweeted. Earlier, Madagascar Minister of Defence, General Richard Rakotonirina had said that India is a major player in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and the neighbouring countries rely on India to play its part in ensuring peace and prosperity in that region."India is a major player in the Indian Ocean Region and the neighbouring countries rely on India to playing its part in ensuring peace and prosperity in that region," General Richard Rakotonirina had said.

Moreover, Madagascar has a strong Indian diaspora mostly from Gujarat, and over 20,000 Indians play a key role in the trade and economy of Madagascar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

You produce children, why should govt pay for their education: UP MLA to women

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA was caught on tape asking a group of women why the government should bear the expenses of their childrens education as it is they who produce them. The remarks were allegedly made when a group of women approached Au...

Lithuania to start supplying LNG to Poland next year

Lithuanian state-controlled energy company Ignitis Group will start supplying liquefied natural gas LNG to Poland next year when a new pipeline between the two countries comes online, its CEO said on Monday. The pipeline between Poland and ...

Five injured in Baghdad protest ahead of Pope visit to Iraq

At least five people were injured on Monday when Iraqi security forces wielding clubs broke up a street protest in Baghdads central Tahrir Square, security and hospital sources said.Pope Francis plans a March 5-8 visit to Iraq despite deter...

French Ambassador visits Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Monday visited Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and said that he was impressed by the companys commitment of making Covid-19 vaccine a global public good, accessible and affordable throughout the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021