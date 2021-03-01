Oman reports 312 new COVID-19 cases, 141,808 in total

Muscat [Oman], March 1 (ANI/Xinhua): The Omani health ministry on Monday announced 312 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 141,808, the official Oman News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, 226 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 132,685, while seven people reportedly died, pushing the death toll up to 1,577, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the novel coronavirus. (ANI/Xinhua)

