Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Pakistan
A Sharjah-Lucknow IndiGo flight made an emergency landing on Tuesday in Pakistan's Karachi after a passenger suffered a medical emergency.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 11:06 IST
A Sharjah-Lucknow IndiGo flight made an emergency landing on Tuesday in Pakistan's Karachi after a passenger suffered a medical emergency. According to an official statement by the airline, the passenger was declared dead on arrival in Karachi by the airport medical team.
"IndiGo flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency. Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team," the statement said. The airlines expressed condolences to the family of the passenger.
Earlier this month, an Indian air ambulance had made an emergency landing at the Islamabad airport for refuelling. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
