Left Menu

Nigeria receives Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines under 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday informed that Nigeria received the Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme.

ANI | Abuja | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:09 IST
Nigeria receives Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines under 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative
Nigeria receives Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines (Photo Credit: Twitter/ S Jaishankar). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday informed that Nigeria received the Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Global South policy at work. Nigeria receives Made in India vaccines. #VaccineMaitri."

The cumulative count of COVID-19 Nigeria has reached 156,017. As many as 1,915 people have lost their lives due to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. India, a world pharmacy, is at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and is emerging as a key supplier of the vaccines to over 70 countries on a commercial and humanitarian basis.

Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Big leaders having green tea from China, Japan must be offered Assam's 'kadak' tea: Priyanka Gandhi's jab at opponents

The poll campaign of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Assam revolved around tea on Tuesday. Vadra took a jab at the rival camp stating that the big leaders, who started having green tea from China and Japan need to be off...

Norway may tighten national restrictions against virus, says health minister

Norway may tighten national restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the countrys health minister said on Tuesday.The Nordic country has one of the lowest rates of infections in Europe but a recent resurgence in new cases, par...

Whenever the team needs me to perform in a particular situation, I have always done that: Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane may have hit just one hundred in his last seven Test appearances, but the India Test vice-captain isnt concerned about his recent show with the bat. After hitting a match-winning hundred in Melborune, Rahane has failed to con...

Publisher to appeal ruling that it invaded Meghan's privacy

A British newspaper publisher said on Tuesday it plans to appeal against a judges ruling that it invaded the privacy of the Duchess of Sussex by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father after her 2018 marriage to Princ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021