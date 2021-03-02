Nigeria receives Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines under 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday informed that Nigeria received the Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Global South policy at work. Nigeria receives Made in India vaccines. #VaccineMaitri."
The cumulative count of COVID-19 Nigeria has reached 156,017. As many as 1,915 people have lost their lives due to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. India, a world pharmacy, is at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and is emerging as a key supplier of the vaccines to over 70 countries on a commercial and humanitarian basis.
Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. (ANI)
