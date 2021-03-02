Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation, regional situation with Kuwaiti counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Kuwait counterpart Dr Ahmed Nasser Mohammed AlSabah on Tuesday discussed bilateral cooperation and the regional situation. In a tweet, Jaishankar said, he had a "warm" conversation with Mohammed AlSabah and he looks forward to meet him in person.

"Warm conversation with FM @anmas71 of Kuwait. Positive discussion on our bilateral cooperation and the regional situation. Look forward to a meeting in person," Jaishankar tweeted. India recently dispatched a consignment of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines to assist the country in its fight against the virus.

"Made in India vaccines now reach Kuwait. Valuing our close friendship and strong ties," Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)

