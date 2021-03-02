Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation, regional situation with Kuwaiti counterpart
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Kuwait counterpart Dr Ahmed Nasser Mohammed AlSabah on Tuesday discussed bilateral cooperation and the regional situation.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:43 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Kuwait counterpart Dr Ahmed Nasser Mohammed AlSabah on Tuesday discussed bilateral cooperation and the regional situation. In a tweet, Jaishankar said, he had a "warm" conversation with Mohammed AlSabah and he looks forward to meet him in person.
"Warm conversation with FM @anmas71 of Kuwait. Positive discussion on our bilateral cooperation and the regional situation. Look forward to a meeting in person," Jaishankar tweeted. India recently dispatched a consignment of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines to assist the country in its fight against the virus.
"Made in India vaccines now reach Kuwait. Valuing our close friendship and strong ties," Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
