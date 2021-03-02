Left Menu

Nigeria receives over 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from India

Nigeria on Tuesday received 3.92 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from the Serum Institute of India (SII).

ANI | Abuja | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:13 IST
Nigeria receives over 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from India
Nigeria receives over 3 million 'Covishield' vaccine from India (Photo Credit: Twitter/ India in Nigeria). Image Credit: ANI

Nigeria on Tuesday received 3.92 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from the Serum Institute of India (SII). Indian High Commissioner Abhay Thakur joined Nigerian dignitaries led by Minister of Health Dr E Osagie Ehanire, at the arrival ceremony of vaccines.

"HC Abhay Thakur joined Nigerian dignitaries led by Minister of Health Dr E Osagie Ehanire, at the arrival ceremony of 3.92 million doses of Covishield vaccines from SII today. It is the first vaccine approved by Nigeria and one of our largest vaccine consignments," India in Nigeria tweeted. In a tweet, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also informed that Nigeria received the Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme.

"Global South policy at work. Nigeria receives Made in India vaccines. #VaccineMaitri," Jaishankar tweeted. The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has reached 156,017. As many as 1,915 people have lost their lives due to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India, a world pharmacy, is at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and is emerging as a key supplier of the vaccines to over 70 countries on a commercial and humanitarian basis. Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy closes schools in worst-hit coronavirus areas

Italys government on Tuesday ordered the closure of all schools in areas hardest hit by COVID-19 and extended curbs already in place on businesses and movement until after Easter amid worries over new, highly contagious variants.Italy is se...

Central Vista: DDA proposes land use change of 2 plots likely to house new PMO

The DDA has proposed to change the land use of four plots including two that are likely to be used for the construction of the new Prime Ministers Office as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan.In its public notice issued last week,...

UK to open first LGBT+ retirement home as market grows

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, March 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britains first LGBT retirement home is set to open in mid-2021, the housing association behind the London riverside apartments said on Tuesday, highlighting a growing market of...

New U.S. CDC rules for DRC, Guinea travelers take effect Thursday

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC issued new public health requirements for U.S. visitors who have recently been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC or Guinea because of concerns about Ebola that take effect Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021