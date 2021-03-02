Commander of Pacific Air Forces calls on IAF Chief, discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties

General Kenneth Wilsbach, commander of Pacific Air Forces, on Tuesday called on Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief RKS Bhadauria along with his delegation at Air Force Headquarters and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties. According to the IAF, the Comprehensive discussions were held between the two sides on issues pertaining to Air Force level cooperation and ways to further strengthen the IAF and the United States Air Force (USAF) bilateral ties.

"Gen Kenneth Wilsbach, Cdr @PACAFcalled on Air Chief Mshl RKS Bhadauria at Air HQ today along with his delegation. Comprehensive discussions were held between the two sides on issues pertaining to Air Force level cooperation and ways to further strengthen IAF-USAF bilateral ties," the IAF tweeted. Meanwhile, the IAF is going to participate in the annual multinational exercise 'Desert Flag' hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), informed the Ministry of Defence.

Advertisement

The IAF is participating with six Su-30 MKI, two C-17 and one IL-78 tanker aircraft, the Ministry said. According to the IAF officials, 10 countries including the US, France and Saudi Arabia are scheduled to take part in the exercise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)