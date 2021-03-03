Saudi-led coalition said it downed drone launched by Houthi rebels: Report

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia] March 3 (ANI/Sputnik): A Saudi-led coalition has said that it downed a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels toward the kingdom, Al-Ekhbariya state-run broadcaster reported on Tuesday. According to the news outlet, the drone was aimed against Saudi facilities located in the southern region of the country.

The Houthi-controlled Al Masirah broadcaster said that the rebels claimed their drone had conducted strikes against military aircraft deployed at the airport in the southwestern Saudi city of Abha. Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015, at the request of Hadi. (ANI/Sputnik)

