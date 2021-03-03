Left Menu

Merck to help in manufacturing Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Biden to announce

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce that American drugmaker Merck will help in the manufacturing of a vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, CNN reported citing administration officials.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 08:49 IST
Merck to help in manufacturing Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Biden to announce
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce that American drugmaker Merck will help in the manufacturing of a vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, CNN reported citing administration officials. The arrangement between the two competitors is unusual and underscores the urgency in manufacturing and distributing enough vaccine doses to inoculate as many Americans as possible, CNN reported.

The United States has reported more than 28.7 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and over 514,000 reported deaths. The demand for vaccines still far exceeds supply and these vaccines can't come soon enough. Biden will likely address the partnership during his remarks at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, hailing the partnership as a way to quickly jumpstart the sluggish vaccine production.

Biden has promised enough vaccine doses for 300 million Americans by the end of July, though he has also said distribution challenges mean it could be longer before everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to receive one. The White House said it was utilizing the Defense Production Act to help equip two Merck facilities to manufacture the Johnson & Johnson product, including by bolstering "fill-finish" capacity when the doses are placed in vials and by increasing availability of the components of the vaccines.

"Our objective is to build on the incredible announcement that we now have three vaccines the American people can now have access to," press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday ahead of Biden's remarks. She said the process of bringing the two companies together was an "across-the-government" effort that came about after it became clear to administration officials that Johnson & Johnson would fall short of their manufacturing goals.

On Saturday, the Food and Drugs Administration announced that it had approved the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine for emergency use in the US in individuals 18 years of age and older. The official emergency use authorization for Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) single-dose vaccine comes after an FDA advisory panel voted 22-0 to recommend authorization on Friday.

Biden had said the approval of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine by the FDA is "exciting news" but warned Americans against letting their guard down as the situation could deteriorate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan searches for 5 crew from capsized Chinese fishing boat

Japanese coast guard personnel were searching Wednesday for five crewmembers missing from a Chinese fishing boat that capsized near disputed waters. A patrol plane that was dispatched after a distress call Tuesday spotted the capsized 105-t...

Blinken to deliver foreign policy speech on Wednesday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to deliver a foreign policy speech on Wednesday, the State Department said in a press release.Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver a speech on US foreign policy at 1100 a.m. EST on Wednes...

Allow chartered flights in Goa from 'safe' places:Tourism body

Ahead of the Goa Assemblys budget session, an apex tourism body here has urged the Pramod Sawant government to allow chartered flights in the state from safe destinations to boost tourism.The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa TTAG, in a...

Govt confirms details of COVID-19 support for business and workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend.Following two new community cases of COVID-19, Auckland moved to Alert ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021