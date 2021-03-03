Left Menu

Jordan's COVID-19 tally up by 5,124 to 402,282

Jordan on Tuesday reported 29 COVID-19 deaths and 5,124 new cases, raising the death toll to 4,756 and the tally to 402,282, said a joint statement by the Ministry of Health.

Jordan on Tuesday reported 29 COVID-19 deaths and 5,124 new cases, raising the death toll to 4,756 and the tally to 402,282, said a joint statement by the Ministry of Health.

The statement said there are currently 43,383 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

It added that 2,887 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine the same day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 354,143. (ANI/Xinhua)

