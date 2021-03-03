Left Menu

American drugmaker Merck to help produce J&J's COVID-19 vaccine: Biden

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a collaboration between Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and the federal government to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 08:51 IST
American drugmaker Merck to help produce J&J's COVID-19 vaccine: Biden
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a collaboration between Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and the federal government to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production. This comes days after the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) announced that it had approved the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine for emergency use in the US in individuals 18 years of age and older.

Delivering his remarks at the White House, Biden announced the partnership: "Two of the largest health care and pharmaceutical companies in the world that are usually competitors are working together on the vaccine." "This type of collaborations between the countries we have seen in World War II. We have also invoked the defence production act to equip Merck facilities to safely manufacture the J&J vaccine," he added

Biden said that because of a stepped-up production process, the United States will have enough novel coronavirus vaccines for every American adult by the end of May. "This country will have enough vaccines supply for every adult in America by the end of May," Biden said on Tuesday.

The United States has reported more than 28.7 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and over 514,000 reported deaths. The demand for vaccines still far exceeds supply and these vaccines can't come soon enough. The official emergency use authorization for Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) single-dose vaccine comes after an FDA advisory panel voted 22-0 to recommend authorization on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

City beats Wolves 4-1 for 21st straight win, 15 clear in EPL

A 15-point lead, 21 victories in a row, a club record-tying 28 games unbeaten.The extraordinary numbers are stacking up for Manchester City as Pep Guardiolas winning machine powers to the Premier League title and whisper it a potential qu...

Japan searches for 5 crew from capsized Chinese fishing boat

Japanese coast guard personnel were searching Wednesday for five crewmembers missing from a Chinese fishing boat that capsized near disputed waters. A patrol plane that was dispatched after a distress call Tuesday spotted the capsized 105-t...

Blinken to deliver foreign policy speech on Wednesday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to deliver a foreign policy speech on Wednesday, the State Department said in a press release.Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver a speech on US foreign policy at 1100 a.m. EST on Wednes...

Allow chartered flights in Goa from 'safe' places:Tourism body

Ahead of the Goa Assemblys budget session, an apex tourism body here has urged the Pramod Sawant government to allow chartered flights in the state from safe destinations to boost tourism.The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa TTAG, in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021