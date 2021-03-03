Left Menu

Taiwanese govt urged to take steps to protect Hong Kong dissidents

Taiwanese students on Tuesday (local time) urged President Tsai Ing-wen's government to take concrete actions to protect Hong Kong political dissidents after 47 pro-democracy figures in the semi-autonomous region were charged last weekend under a new Chinese national security law.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 03-03-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 08:53 IST
Taiwanese govt urged to take steps to protect Hong Kong dissidents
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Taiwanese students on Tuesday (local time) urged President Tsai Ing-wen's government to take concrete actions to protect Hong Kong political dissidents after 47 pro-democracy figures in the semi-autonomous region were charged last weekend under a new Chinese national security law. In a press conference at the Legislative Yuan, representatives of the National Students' Union of Taiwan mentioned several steps the government could take to provide substantive assistance to those facing persecution, Focus Taiwan reported.

The group called on the Legislature to support a proposal by the Taiwan Association for Human Rights to amend Article 60 of the Laws and Regulations Regarding Hong Kong and Macao Affairs. In its current form, Article 60 authorizes the president to suspend any portion of the law "should any change occur in the situation" in the two autonomous regions that endanger Taiwan's national security.

Hong Kong police have charged 47 former opposition lawmakers and activists for conspiring to 'subvert state power' under the draconian national security law in the region. The law criminalises any act of secession (breaking away from China), subversion (undermining the power or authority of the central government), terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life imprisonment. It came into effect on July 1, 2020.

The lawmakers were charged on Sunday for their alleged roles in an unofficial primary run-off election that authorities linked to a plot to overthrow the government, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP). SCMP reported that this is the biggest mass prosecution of opposition politicians and activists in Hong Kong under the national security law and the hearings can be dragged on for a second straight marathon session throughout Tuesday.

The charges, levelled on Sunday, marked one of the heaviest setbacks suffered by the opposition camp since the 1997 handover, with the Democratic Party and the Civic Party's leaders and veterans among those detained. The age of those charged range from 23 to 64 and they were denied bail by the police.

Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai, Civic Party leader Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu, its vice-chairman Jeremy Tam Man-ho as well as activist Joshua Wong Chi-fung and People Power's Tam Tak-chi who are currently in jail, were among those charged under the security law. The charges come as the repressive security law imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong has led to the arrest of several pro-democracy lawmakers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

City beats Wolves 4-1 for 21st straight win, 15 clear in EPL

A 15-point lead, 21 victories in a row, a club record-tying 28 games unbeaten.The extraordinary numbers are stacking up for Manchester City as Pep Guardiolas winning machine powers to the Premier League title and whisper it a potential qu...

Japan searches for 5 crew from capsized Chinese fishing boat

Japanese coast guard personnel were searching Wednesday for five crewmembers missing from a Chinese fishing boat that capsized near disputed waters. A patrol plane that was dispatched after a distress call Tuesday spotted the capsized 105-t...

Blinken to deliver foreign policy speech on Wednesday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to deliver a foreign policy speech on Wednesday, the State Department said in a press release.Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver a speech on US foreign policy at 1100 a.m. EST on Wednes...

Allow chartered flights in Goa from 'safe' places:Tourism body

Ahead of the Goa Assemblys budget session, an apex tourism body here has urged the Pramod Sawant government to allow chartered flights in the state from safe destinations to boost tourism.The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa TTAG, in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021