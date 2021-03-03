Left Menu

White House budget chief nominee Neera Tanden withdraws nomination

Indian-American Neera Tanden on Tuesday withdrew her nomination as Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget after the Democrats failed to secure enough votes in the Senate to secure her confirmation.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 08:57 IST
White House budget chief nominee Neera Tanden withdraws nomination
Neera Tanden. Image Credit: ANI

Indian-American Neera Tanden on Tuesday withdrew her nomination as Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget after the Democrats failed to secure enough votes in the Senate to secure her confirmation. President Biden's pick to lead the White House budget office had earlier generated early controversy, emerging as an immediate target for conservatives and Republican lawmakers. Neera is said to have run in trouble with some of the Republican senators due to her comments about some members of the Senate on Twitter, The Hill reported.

"I appreciate how hard you and your team at the White House has worked to win my confirmation. Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities," Tanden said in a statement. Besides accepting Neera's request for withdrawal, US President Joe Biden indicated that she will be brought back in another capacity in his administration.

"I have accepted Neera Tanden's request to withdraw her name from nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget. I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my Administration. She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work," Biden said. Tanden is the new administration's first Cabinet nominee to be withdrawn from consideration. The White House spent the recent past trying to find a path for her confirmation, even as her prospects dimmed, The Hill reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

City beats Wolves 4-1 for 21st straight win, 15 clear in EPL

A 15-point lead, 21 victories in a row, a club record-tying 28 games unbeaten.The extraordinary numbers are stacking up for Manchester City as Pep Guardiolas winning machine powers to the Premier League title and whisper it a potential qu...

Japan searches for 5 crew from capsized Chinese fishing boat

Japanese coast guard personnel were searching Wednesday for five crewmembers missing from a Chinese fishing boat that capsized near disputed waters. A patrol plane that was dispatched after a distress call Tuesday spotted the capsized 105-t...

Blinken to deliver foreign policy speech on Wednesday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to deliver a foreign policy speech on Wednesday, the State Department said in a press release.Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver a speech on US foreign policy at 1100 a.m. EST on Wednes...

Allow chartered flights in Goa from 'safe' places:Tourism body

Ahead of the Goa Assemblys budget session, an apex tourism body here has urged the Pramod Sawant government to allow chartered flights in the state from safe destinations to boost tourism.The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa TTAG, in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021