Blinken to deliver foreign policy speech on Wednesday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to deliver a foreign policy speech on Wednesday, the State Department said in a press release.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 08:59 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to deliver a foreign policy speech on Wednesday, the State Department said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver a speech on US foreign policy at 11:00 a.m. [EST] on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Department of State," the release said on Tuesday.

The State Department offered no details as to the topic of the speech, which follows new US sanctions on Russia, a bid to recalibrate relations with Saudi Arabia, diplomatic push to end a war in Yemen and to revive the Iranian nuclear deal.

