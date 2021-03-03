Left Menu

Pakistan needs more legislations to meet remaining FATF benchmarks: Report

As Pakistan remains on the 'grey list' of the terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF), it will have to enact laws on at least two counts to meet the outstanding points of the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) action plan to meet the June deadline.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-03-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 12:08 IST
Pakistan needs more legislations to meet remaining FATF benchmarks: Report
Representtaive image. Image Credit: ANI

As Pakistan remains on the 'grey list' of the terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF), it will have to enact laws on at least two counts to meet the outstanding points of the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) action plan to meet the June deadline. According to a report by Dawn, aside from further legislations, the Pakistan government will have to submit an updated report within a month to the FATF on the progress on legislation and other steps to be taken to address the outstanding issues.

The Pakistani daily's report said the additional legislation has to cover weaknesses in the existing framework, including apprehending those acting for or on behalf of designated terrorist entities or individuals and prosecuting targeted persons and entities or those working for them. The three remaining FATF points include demonstrating that terrorist financing (TF) investigations and prosecutions target persons and entities acting on behalf or at the direction of the designated persons or entities; demonstrating that TF prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions; and demonstrating effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all designated terrorists, specifically those acting for or on their behalf.

Global terror financing watchdog last week retained Pakistan on its "grey list" till June after concluding that Islamabad failed to address its strategically important deficiencies, to fully implement the action plan that the watchdog had drawn up for Pakistan. The global watchdog had in October last year asked Pakistan to deliver on all 27 points by this February. However, Islamabad failed in this regard.

"To date, Pakistan has made progress across all action plan items and has now largely addressed 24 of the 27 action items. As all action plan deadlines have expired, the FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan before June 2021," FATF said in a statement at the outcome of a plenary last week. Pakistan's continuation on the 'grey list' means that it will not get any respite in trying to access finances in the form of investments and aid from international bodies including International Monetary Fund (IMF). Pakistan has been on the FATF's grey list since June 2018.

A research paper by an Islamabad-based think tank recently revealed that Pakistan sustained a total of USD 38 billion in economic losses due to FATF's decision. The research paper titled "Bearing the cost of global politics -- the impact of FATF grey-listing on Pakistan's economy" states that that grey-listing events spanning from 2008 to 2019, may have resulted in total GDP losses worth USD 38 billion, The Express Tribune reported.

The report published by Tabadlab said the losses are worked out on the basis of a decrease in consumption expenditures, foreign direct investment and exports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was poised on Wednesday to agree a gradual relaxation of coronavirus curbs with regional leaders, but the rules can be tightened again if infections jump, according to draft plans seen by Reuters. Pressure is...

U.S. working with allies on COVID-19 vaccine strategy in Asia to counter China- FT

The United States is working with allies Japan, India and Australia on a plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Asia to counter the influence of China, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the ta...

Rugby-New Zealand committed to hosting women's World Cup in 2022

New Zealands government remains committed to hosting the next womens Rugby World Cup even if it is postponed until 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sports Minister Grant Robertson said on Wednesday.World Rugby said on Tuesday it would...

Strengthening demand boosts business activity growth in Feb: IHS Markit

Indian service providers expanded business activity at the fastest rate in a year during February due to a quicker increase in new orders, according to the latest IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers Index PMI released on Wednesday.Moreo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021