Left Menu

10 rockets hit military base hosting US troops in Iraq

Multiple rockets struck Al Assad military airbase on Wednesday that houses US troops in Iraq's western Anbar province.

ANI | Al Anbar | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:34 IST
10 rockets hit military base hosting US troops in Iraq
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Multiple rockets struck Al Assad military airbase on Wednesday that houses US troops in Iraq's western Anbar province. A senior US official informed that Iraqi special forces are leading the response and probing the attack.

"10 IDF [Israel Defense Forces] rockets targeted an Iraqi military base, Al Asad Airbase, hosting Coalition troops, on March 03, 2021 at approx 7:20 a.m. (Iraqi time) [04:20 GMT]. Iraqi SF [special forces] are leading the response and investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available," Operation Inherent Resolve, Spokesperson Col. Wayne Marotto said on Twitter. Last month, a rocket attack on US-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor and injured US personnel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Never intended to degrade, insult any league: Steyn apologises for IPL comment

After sparking controversy over his remarks on the Indian Premier League IPL, South Africa pacer Dale Steyn on Wednesday issued an apology and said his remarks were never intended to be degrading, insulting, or comparing of any leagues. Tak...

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi quits following allegations of sexual harassment, sends resignation letter to the CM.

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi quits following allegations of sexual harassment, sends resignation letter to the CM....

President Kovind gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

President Ram Nath Kovind was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at an army hospital on Tuesday and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.According to tweets on his official handle, the president, 75, was accompanied by...

FOREX-Dollar slips as bond yields drop and investor sentiment strengthens

The U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday as investor sentiment improved and government bond yields extended their retreat, while commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars rose. The lower U.S. bond yields also sapped s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021