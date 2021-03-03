Kremlin sees new US, EU sanctions on Russia as interference in internal affairs

Moscow [Russia], March 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The Kremlin sees the new US and EU sanctions on Russia as interference in the country's internal affairs, as all the accusations related to opposition figure Alexey Navalny's case are absurd, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. "This is nothing but interference in Russia's domestic affairs ... In general, we can only express our regret, as our opponents use methods that damage our bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters.

When asked why the West introduced targeted sanctions instead of restrictions against major businesses or state debt, the Kremlin spokesman said it was not up to him to "explain the motives." "We believe that all these decisions, both targeted and others, are absurd and absolutely groundless. The most important thing is, they have no effect and no sense," Peskov continued. (ANI/Sputnik)

