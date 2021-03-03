Russia registers 10,535 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Left Menu

Russia registered 10,535 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 10,565 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,278,750, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], March 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 10,535 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 10,565 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,278,750, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday. "Over the past day, 10,535 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 regions, including 1,316 cases (12.5 per cent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,278,750, with the rate of increase at 0.25 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 1,284 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,277 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 962 new cases, up from 937 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 691 new cases, up from 617 on Tuesday. No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 452 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 441 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 87,348. Total recoveries increased by 15,694 over the given period, up from 14,966 the day before, and reached 3,853,734. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

