India to fund NRs 246 million for reconstruction of 3 Cultural Heritages in Nepal

India will be funding Nepali Rs 246 million for the reconstruction of three more Cultural Heritage projects in Nepal after six out of the 28 heritage sites contracts have already been reconstructed.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:11 IST
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Contract Agreements for restoration and reconstruction were signed on Wednesday (Photo Credit: Twitter/ IndiaInNepal). Image Credit: ANI

India will be funding Nepali Rs 246 million for the reconstruction of three more Cultural Heritage projects in Nepal after six out of the 28 heritage sites contracts have already been reconstructed. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Contract Agreements for restoration and reconstruction were signed on Wednesday for Jestha Varna Mahavihara in Lalitpur, Sulighyang Gumba, and Shermathang Gumba located in Sindhupalchowk district, according to Ministry of External Affairs Ministry (MEA) release.

However, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) will be providing technical assistance for the restoration of Jestha Varna Mahavihara while other two will be undertaken by Central Level Project Implementation Unit (CLPIU), it added. The signing event was witnessed by the Head of Development Partnership and Reconstruction Wing of the Indian Embassy to Nepal, Project Director of CLPIU (Building) of National Reconstruction Authority (NRA).

"Out of 28 cultural sector projects to be undertaken under Indian reconstruction grant, total 6 contracts have already been awarded," the Ministry said. On February 11, India signed a contract with Nepal for the reconstruction of three Cultural Heritage Projects.

Contracts were signed for conservation and retrofitting of SetoMachindranath Temple, Construction of Dharmashalaat Budhanikantha Temple and conservation as well as the development of Kumari Chhen and Kumari Niwas in Nepal. On February 28, Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) Sushil Gyawali, and Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Bidya Sundar Shakya jointly carried out 'bhoomi pooja' for restoration of Seto Machindranath temple in Kathmandu.

India has been working with Nepal for restoration of cultural heritage projects, reflecting the common cultural heritage which has been the bed rock of the strong and friendly historical linkages. India remains committed to continue its development partnership with Nepal which is long-standing, unwavering, unmatched and multidimensional in nature, as per the priorities of Government of Nepal, the MEA said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

