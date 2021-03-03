Left Menu

New York Stock Exchange to delist major Chinese oil company on March 9

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will move to delist CNOOC Ltd., the Chinese oil major, to comply with an executive order by former President Donald Trump targeting companies that the previous administration said had links to the Chinese military.

ANI | New York | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:36 IST
New York Stock Exchange to delist major Chinese oil company on March 9
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will move to delist CNOOC Ltd., the Chinese oil major, to comply with an executive order by former President Donald Trump targeting companies that the previous administration said had links to the Chinese military. Trading in American depository shares of CNOOC will be suspended at 4 am ET on March 9, the NYSE said in a statement on February 26, reported the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

It's the fourth Chinese company to be slapped with such a punishment. The exchange said in January that it would end trading of shares in China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom to comply with Trump's order, CNN reported. CNOOC's Hong Kong-listed shares dropped 1.1 per cent on Monday.

According to the WSJ, the Big Board's regulatory arm determined that CNOOC was 'no longer suitable for listing' in light of the executive order, which Trump signed in November 2020. The order has remained in effect under current US President Joe Biden's administration. The company will continue to have shares listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange even after being delisted by NYSE. However, US investors who currently hold CNOOC's NYSE-listed shares may have difficulty converting them into overseas shares and many may choose to sell in the coming days. The NYSE-listed shares fell 2.8 per cent on Friday to USD 118.74.

CNOOC was not on the initial list of Chinese companies covered by Trump's order when he signed it in November, but was added later, which is why the NYSE did not take action to delist the Chinese company until now. The WSJ had earlier reported that the Biden administration plans to allow a Trump-era rule aimed at combating Chinese technology threats to take effect next month, over objections from US businesses.

The goal of Trump's order was to stop US investors' money from aiding Beijing's efforts to modernise its military and security services. This was a series of tough policies against China initiated by Trump before he left office earlier this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't teach us Hindutva, why no Bharat Ratna for Savarkar yet: Uddhav to BJP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday slammed the BJP over issues ranging from the commitment to Hindutva to the ongoing farmers agitation on Delhi borders.Asking why the Union government has not conferred Bharat Ratna on...

Health minister condemns blast at Dutch virus test center

A blast smashed five windows at a coronavirus testing center in a small Dutch town early on Wednesday, police said. Nobody was hurt in the explosion, which was condemned by the government and health officials.For more than a year, weve been...

UK to hike corporation tax to 25% in first rise since 1970s

Britain will raise its corporation tax on the biggest and most profitable companies to 25 from 19 from 2023, the first hike in nearly half a century, but it will temper the burden with a super deduction to spur investment.Finance minister R...

Italian prosecutor asks to lift special administration for Uber Italia

A Milan prosecutor has asked a court to lift in advance the special administration it had imposed on an Italian unit of Uber Technologies as part of a probe into alleged exploitation of food delivery riders, the company said. A judicial sou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021