Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secy review bilateral cooperation, issues concerning UN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The two leaders also discussed issues concerning the United Nations.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Nice talking to UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Also discussed regional and UN issues." Last year in December, Raab had announced a closer collaboration with India on an 'enhanced trade partnership', which will boost bilateral trade and investment in both nations.

Advertisement

During his bilateral visit in New Delhi with External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, Raab had said: "The UK and India have an invaluable and indispensable partnership, and we look forward to strengthening it in the years ahead. Together we can deliver an Enhanced Trade Partnership next year, combine our cyber security expertise to protect our citizens and join forces to protect global health and promote things like vaccine production." He had also asserted the UK's ambition of a strengthened UK-India relationship over the next 10 years during his visit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)