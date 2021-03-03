US public opinion of China plunges to historic low, reveals poll

The United States public opinion on China has plunged to a historic low, as Gallup's latest poll revealed that only 20 per cent of Americans hold a favourable view about the Asian country, amid worsening relations between Washington and Beijing. As per South China Morning Post (SCMP), this is the lowest rating since the polling agency began collecting favourability data in 1979 and a further decline on last year's record low of 33 per cent, measured in the early days of COVID-19.

Positive views of China among Americans dropped to 34 per cent in August 1989 after the Tiananmen Square incident, writes Catherine Wong for SCMP. Gallup's latest poll found China among the least popular countries in the eyes of the US public - with 79 per cent of respondents holding "very or mostly unfavourable" views. Above China, Iran and North Korea had received more unfavourable opinions, while Russia received a negative rating of 77 per cent.

When asked about the survey, China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin blamed the results on "anti-China forces" and the Trump administration, which had damaged relations between the two countries, reported SCMP. "The Chinese and American people have long had friendly relations, and such friendship has been the source and foundation of the bilateral ties. However, the previous US administration and some anti-China forces, based on their ideological prejudice and political self-interest, have wantonly smeared China, instigated confrontation... and toxified public opinion in the two countries," he said

On the other hand, traditional allies of the US were regarded warmly by the respondents, with Canada enjoying 92 per cent approval and Britain at 91 per cent. Since 2020, a noticeable decline of positive views towards China has been found, as its favourability rating among Republicans falling 13 points to 10 per cent and a decline of eight points among Democrats to 27 per cent.

According to SCMP, the continuing fall in China's popularity in the US is a result of the decline in relations between the two countries, which have been mired in confrontations over the past four years on numerous fronts including their trade war and restrictions on media and technology companies. The Biden administration has signalled it will take a tough line against Beijing.

On Monday, the office of the US Trade Representative said it was prepared to use "all available tools" to stop China's unfair trade practices, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he agreed with claims that China was committing genocide in Xinjiang, reported SCMP. (ANI)

