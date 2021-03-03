Left Menu

Indian Ambassador to Bahrain Piyush Srivastava on Wednesday met Bahrain Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani and discussed ways to promote cooperation to meet common aspirations between the two countries.

ANI | Manama | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:05 IST
India, Bahrain discuss ways to boost cooperation (Photo Credit: Twitter/ India in Bahrain). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Ambassador to Bahrain Piyush Srivastava on Wednesday met Bahrain Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani and discussed ways to promote cooperation to meet common aspirations between the two countries. "Ambassador Piyush Srivastava called on Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and discussed a wide range of matters of bilateral cooperation," India in Bahrain wrote in a tweet. According to Bahrain News Agency, the meeting discussed the course of friendly relations between Bahrain and India, and ways to promote cooperation to meet common aspirations.

It further reported that the meeting also reviewed topics of shared interest, primarily ways to bolster cooperation and coordination to face the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Bahrain has received 1 lakh COVID-19 vaccines developed by the Serum Institute of India as a gift from India.

"Bahrain receives Made-in-India vaccines. A testimony to our long-standing fraternal ties," tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

