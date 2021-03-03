UNGA adopts resolution to mark 2023 as 'International Year of Millets'

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution tabled by India along with Bangladesh, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia and Senegal to mark 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets'. "The UN General Assembly today unanimously adopted resolution initiated by India with Bangladesh, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia and Senegal to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Resolution was co-sponsored by 70+ countries," tweeted India in UN, NY.

Meanwhile, TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, took to Twitter to thank all the countries who co-sponsored the resolution, saying that this is a big step to promote nutritional and ecological benefits of millets to the millets as a key component of food basket and effect policy changes. "Delighted that Indian sponsored @UN resolution on "International Year of Millets 2023" was adopted by consensus in UNGA this morning. Big step to promote nutritional and ecological benefits of millets to the world as a key component of food basket & effect policy changes," he tweeted.

"Big thank you to all co-sponsors, especially Bangladesh, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia and Senegal, and all Member States of @UN for their strong support! Glad that all Member States enjoyed the delicious millet "murukku" distributed by our Mission @IndiaUNNewYork," he said in a subsequent tweet. Meanwhile, the Russian Mission to the UN thanked India for the initiative.

"The delegation of Russia welcomes the adoption of UNGA resolution on "International Year of Millets 2023" and thanks India for this constructive initiative. Millet is one of the oldest crops, it is widely used as one of traditional foods in Russian cuisine." (ANI)

