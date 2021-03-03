Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Senegal

A consignment of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines has landed in Senegal on Wednesday under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "From Tiranga to Teranga. Made in India vaccines land in Senegal. #VaccineMaitri."

The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in Senegal has reached 35,037, including 896 deaths due to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. Earlier, Jaishankar had said India has been "very much" at the forefront of the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is providing vaccines to the world under 'Vaccine Maitri' initiatives.

Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made in India vaccines and Forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands, he had announced. Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. (ANI)

