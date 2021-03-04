Left Menu

US Capitol security stepped up over 'possible plot' for March 4 attack

The US Capitol police on Wednesday (local time) increased the security of the complex to stop any potential threats towards members of Congress by a militia group driven by a conspiracy theory suggesting former President Donald Trump would return to power on March 4.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The US Capitol police on Wednesday (local time) increased the security of the complex to stop any potential threats towards members of Congress by a militia group driven by a conspiracy theory suggesting former President Donald Trump would return to power on March 4. House leaders cancelled Thursday's legislative session and rescheduled morning votes after police officials warned of a possible plot by a militia group to again storm the Capitol.

"The United States Capitol Police Department is aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex. We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4," read a press release of the US Capitol Police. Earlier, a conspiracy group, QAnon had claimed that Trump will be inaugurated on March 4 because that was the original Inauguration Day for presidents until 1933, when it was moved to January 20.

"We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers," added the release. "Our Department is working with our local, state, and federal partners to stop any threats to the Capitol. We are taking intelligence seriously. Due to the sensitive nature of this information, we cannot provide additional details at this time," said the release.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

