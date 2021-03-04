Left Menu

Kenya Defence Forces visits Indian Army museums

A seven member delegation of Kenya Defence Forces visited museums of Indian Army, informed Western Command, Indian Army on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:45 IST
Kenya Defence Forces visits Indian Army museums
Kenya Defence Forces visits Indian Army museums (Photo Credit: Twitter/ Westerncomd_IndianArmy). Image Credit: ANI

A seven member delegation of Kenya Defence Forces visited museums of Indian Army, informed Western Command, Indian Army on Thursday. According to the Western Command, the delegation visited Rajputana Rifles Centre Museum, National War Memorial and other museums.

In a tweet, Western Command, Indian Army said, "A seven member delegation of #KenyaDefenceForces is in #India on a benchmarking visit to museums of #IndianArmy. Delegation visited RAJRIF Centre Museum, #NationalWarMemorial & other museums & #WarMemorials at #Nashik, #Mhow & #Delhi@kdfinfo @IndiainKenya @KenyaGovernors @adgpi." The Western Command, one of the largest commands of the Army, is responsible for operations along our Western Borders including parts of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Supergirl Season 6 isn’t mentioned in CW’s ‘complete schedule of spring premieres’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Barcelona, Real have to pay back taxes, court says in win for EU regulators

Barcelona, Real Madrid and two other Spanish soccer clubs will have to pay millions of euros in back taxes, Europes top court said on Thursday, in a win for EU competition enforcers in their fight against tax avoidance.The European Commissi...

FEATURE-Children in Congo turn to motorbike taxis for work as COVID-19 bites

Congolese teenager Bienvenu dreams of owning a clothing business but spends his days illegally driving a motorbike taxi in busy Kinshasa to support his family during the COVID-19 pandemic. Navigating traffic and dodging cops in the Democrat...

UK starts probe on Apple's alleged anti-competitive behaviour

Britains competition regulator said on Thursday it has opened an investigation into Apple Inc after complaints that the iPhone makers terms and conditions for app developers are unfair and anti-competitive.The Competition and Markets Author...

UK, 4 nations fast-track review of modified COVID vaccines

Regulators in the UK and four other countries have announced new rules to fast-track the development of modified COVID-19 vaccines to ensure drugmakers can move swiftly to target emerging variants of the disease.Previously authorized vaccin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021