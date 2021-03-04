Kenya Defence Forces visits Indian Army museums
A seven member delegation of Kenya Defence Forces visited museums of Indian Army, informed Western Command, Indian Army on Thursday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:45 IST
A seven member delegation of Kenya Defence Forces visited museums of Indian Army, informed Western Command, Indian Army on Thursday. According to the Western Command, the delegation visited Rajputana Rifles Centre Museum, National War Memorial and other museums.
In a tweet, Western Command, Indian Army said, "A seven member delegation of #KenyaDefenceForces is in #India on a benchmarking visit to museums of #IndianArmy. Delegation visited RAJRIF Centre Museum, #NationalWarMemorial & other museums & #WarMemorials at #Nashik, #Mhow & #Delhi@kdfinfo @IndiainKenya @KenyaGovernors @adgpi." The Western Command, one of the largest commands of the Army, is responsible for operations along our Western Borders including parts of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
