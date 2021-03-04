Pakistan PM names his candidate for Senate chairmanship

Left Menu

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday nominated Sadiq Sanjrani as ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) candidate for Chairman of Senate.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:08 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday nominated Sadiq Sanjrani as ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) candidate for Chairman of Senate. "(Pakistan) Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate Chairmanship," Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said in a tweet.

The elections for the Senate chairman are scheduled to be held on March 12 after the completion of the incumbent Sanjrani's tenure of three years. The development comes as the Pakistan prime minister is set to seek a confidence vote in the country's National Assembly on Saturday to prove the legitimacy of his government, The Express Tribune reported.

In the recent Senate elections, the ruling PTI secured 18 seats. However, the win was tasteless as the opposition's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate defeated PTI from the Islamabad general seat. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said the win of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on the general seat of the Senate from Islamabad was a "negation of democracy".

"The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has unanimously decided that Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly," Qureshi was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

