Indian Army begins training of Turkmenistan Special Forces to help build their capabilities

The Indian Army on Thursday began the training of Turkmenistan Special Forces in "Combat Free Fall" to help them build their capabilities. The Indian Army shared the information of the training on Twitter and said it was building bonds of friendship with the Turkmenistani forces.

"Building bonds of Friendship. Special Forces Training School Indian Army has commenced training of Turkmenistan Special Forces in Combat Free Fall as a precursor to a series of customised courses to follow and help build the capability of the Turkmenistan Special Forces," read a tweet on the official handle of Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army. In January, India and Turkmenistan had reviewed various aspects of bilateral relations, including political, economic, commercial, defence, education and consular cooperation during the fourth round of foreign office consultations.

Both sides had also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to enhance cooperation in the United Nation and multilateral arena. (ANI)

