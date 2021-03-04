Left Menu

Afghan Police says nine officers killed in Taliban attack in Kunduz

ANI | Kunduz | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nine Afghan policemen were killed in a Taliban attack on a security checkpoint in the northern city of Kunduz, a source in the Kunduz police headquarters told Sputnik on Thursday. The attack was conducted in the Taloqa area this morning, the source said.

This comes after 20 Taliban terrorists were killed on Tuesday by the Afghan security forces in Kandahar province. "20 Taliban were killed as a result of the Afghan National Army in Arghandab district of #Kandahar province yesterday. Additionally, some amount of their weapons and ammunition were destroyed as a result," the Afghanistan Defense Ministry tweeted.

Besides this, Afghan commando forces on Tuesday freed 27 military members and seven civilians from Taliban prisons in Herat province. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

