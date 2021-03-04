Left Menu

Ex-French Defence Minister Leotard given 2-year suspended sentence in 'Karachi affair' case

Former French Defence Minister Francois Leotard has been given a two-year suspended sentence and a fine of 100,000 euros in the corruption trial also known as 'Karachi affair'.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:36 IST
Ex-French Defence Minister Leotard given 2-year suspended sentence in 'Karachi affair' case
French flag. Image Credit: ANI

Former French Defence Minister Francois Leotard has been given a two-year suspended sentence and a fine of 100,000 euros in the corruption trial also known as 'Karachi affair'. Leotard was convicted of complicity "in the misuse of corporate assets" over the sale of submarines to Pakistan and frigates to Saudi Arabia between 1993 and 1995, Sputnik reported.

Along with Leotard, former French Prime Minister Edouard Balladur was accused of involvement in the payment of kickbacks totalling 2 million euros relating to the sale of French submarines to Pakistan. The 91-year-old former prime minister was acquited, however, Francois Leotard was convicted in the case.

Balladur was found innocent by the Law Court of the Republic (CJR), which tries serving and former ministers for alleged violations committed while in office. Neither Leotard nor Balladur was present in court for the verdict.

In 2017, Leotard and Balladur were charged with misusing corporate assets while negotiating the sale of Agosta submarines to Pakistan and frigates to Saudi Arabia back in the 1990s. At the time, France was competing for defence contracts with the UK and the Pakistani politicians were bribed to ensure they chose the French submarines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Our mentality has been our strength, says Mumbai City skipper Amrinder Singh

Mumbai City FC clinched the ISL League Winners Shield last week by topping the points table and Islanders skipper Amrinder Singh feels playing the tournament in the bio-secure bubble wasnt easy but the mental strength of the players made it...

Voters information slips to replace photo voter slip

The Election Commission of India has decided to provide voter information slip, instead of photo voter slip, to all voters who have enrolled themselves, at least 5 days before the April 6 Assembly election.The voter information slip will co...

EU's court deals setback to Barcelona, Madrid in tax case

The European Unions top court dealt a blow to Barcelona, Real Madrid and two other Spanish soccer clubs on Thursday by upholding a decision from the blocs executive arm ordering they should pay back illegal state aid.In its final ruling, th...

Ayushmann Khurrana pens thoughtful poem on 'World Book Day'

On the occasion of World Book Day, Bollywood powerhouse Ayushmann Khurrana channelled his inner poetic skills by penning down words of wisdom with a throwback picture from the sets of Andhadhun. With World Book Day is being observed on Thur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021