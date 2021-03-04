Left Menu

Zimbabwe becomes first African country to authorise use of COVAXIN

Zimbabwe has authorised the use of India's indigenous vaccine COVAXIN, becoming the first African country to do so.

ANI | Harare | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:56 IST
Zimbabwe becomes first African country to authorise use of COVAXIN
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Zimbabwe has authorised the use of India's indigenous vaccine COVAXIN, becoming the first African country to do so. "Zimbabwe has authorized the use of COVAXIN, India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country in Africa to do so. Trying to get it to Zimbabwe at an early date," the Indian embassy here tweeted.

This comes after phase three results of the COVAXIN has shown an interim vaccine efficacy of 81 per cent in preventing the virus. The vaccine has been developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in partnership with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL). Zimbabwe has reported over 36,000 coronavirus cases and 1,478 death due to the virus so far. The African country began its COVID-19 vaccine program on Feburary 18.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first dose of Covaxin at AIIMS in Delhi as the second phase of the vaccination drive in the country began. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz to miss derby against Atletico

Real Madrids injury problems show no sign of easing with the club confirming on Thursday that forward Mariano Diaz will miss this weekends crunch Madrid derby against La Liga leaders Atletico with a hip issue.Real are already without Dani C...

F1 driver Mazepin takes blame for inappropriate behavior

Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin has taken full responsibility after being filmed groping a woman.The behavior was condemned as abhorrent by his new Haas team in December. The video showed Mazepin apparently groping a womans chest in a car...

Transformation of Indian armed forces a prerequisite to stay relevant: Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said transformation of Indian armed forces has become a prerequisite to stay relevant in the fast changing geopolitical environment.In his address to a webinar on Transformation Imperat...

SC stays HC order cancelling elections to 5 Municipalities in Goa; CM Pramod Sawant welcomes verdict

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday welcomed the order of the Supreme Court which stayed the Bombay High Courts order cancelling elections to five Municipalities in the state. He also told ANI that the State Election Commission wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021