Zimbabwe becomes first African country to authorise use of COVAXIN

Zimbabwe has authorised the use of India's indigenous vaccine COVAXIN, becoming the first African country to do so. "Zimbabwe has authorized the use of COVAXIN, India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country in Africa to do so. Trying to get it to Zimbabwe at an early date," the Indian embassy here tweeted.

This comes after phase three results of the COVAXIN has shown an interim vaccine efficacy of 81 per cent in preventing the virus. The vaccine has been developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in partnership with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL). Zimbabwe has reported over 36,000 coronavirus cases and 1,478 death due to the virus so far. The African country began its COVID-19 vaccine program on Feburary 18.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first dose of Covaxin at AIIMS in Delhi as the second phase of the vaccination drive in the country began. (ANI)

