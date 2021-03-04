Left Menu

India, Barbados 'special friendship' helped bridge geographic distances: PM Modi

As India supplied coronavirus vaccines to Barbados, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said New Delhi and Bridgetown "special friendship" has always helped bridge geographic distances between the two nations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As India supplied coronavirus vaccines to Barbados, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said New Delhi and Bridgetown "special friendship" has always helped bridge geographic distances between the two nations. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi thanked Barbados counterpart Mia Amor Mottley, who lauded him for a "demonstration of generosity" by providing vaccines to the Caribbean island nation.

"Thank you PM @miaamormottley. Special friendship between our nations has always helped us bridge geographic distances. #VaccineMaitri is proud to support the vaccination efforts of Barbados and other CARICOM countries," PM Modi tweeted while replying to Mottely's tweet. "PM Modi @narendramodi made it possible for more than 40K persons in Barbados and tens of thousands elsewhere, to receive their 1st dose of COVISHIELD via #VaccineMaitri before receiving his. A genuine demonstration of generosity. Thank you and we wish you continued good health," Mottley tweeted on Wednesday.

In February, Barbados received 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri. In January, Mottley wrote to Prime Minister Modi, requesting access to vaccines to provide immunisation coverage for the island nation.

India, a world pharmacy, is at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 and is emerging as a key supplier of vaccines to over 70 countries on a commercial and humanitarian basis. India has so far supplied 461.05 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine globally, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Bangladesh is the highest recipient of vaccines from India. It has received so far 9 million doses of the COVISHIELD vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

