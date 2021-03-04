Left Menu

After a major upset in the recent Senate polls, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a bid to sway the public opinion, on Thursday raised questions over the "performance and responsibility" of the country's election body and pinned the blame on the opposition parties after losing Islamabad seat.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:41 IST
Pak PM pins blame on opposition, election body for Senate poll upset
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

After a major upset in the recent Senate polls, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a bid to sway the public opinion, on Thursday raised questions over the "performance and responsibility" of the country's election body and pinned the blame on the opposition parties after losing Islamabad seat. In a nationwide address, Imran Khan questioned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) saying, "Your (ECP) major responsibility was transparency (during Senate polls) but why did you ask for a close ballot."

This comes as the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured 18 seats. However, the win was watered-down as the opposition's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate defeated PTI from the Islamabad general seat. Yousaf Raza Gilani, the joint candidate of opposition parties, was elected senator from Islamabad, by defeating PTI's Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. Further blaming the opposition parties, Khan said, "They (the opposition) staged the entire drama on Hafeez Shaikh."

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said the win of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on the general seat of the Senate from Islamabad was a "negation of democracy". "The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has unanimously decided that Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly," Qureshi was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

Pakistan prime minister is now set to seek a confidence vote in the country's National Assembly on Saturday to prove the legitimacy of his government. As Imran Khan attempted to sway public opinion, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari today said the "beginning of the end" had started for the incumbent PTI-led government and it was "too late" for anyone to attempt to save the government now.

"Now this puppet spectacle won't continue, now this drama won't continue, [Prime Minister] Imran Khan will have to correct his behaviour," said Bilawal, as quoted by Dawn. "It is well and truly the beginning of the end and now no one can save this government," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

