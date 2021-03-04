Left Menu

32 pro-democracy activists jailed in Hong Kong as bail denied by judge

ANI | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Hong Kong court on Thursday denied bail to 32 out of 47 pro-democracy activists charged under a Beijing draconian national security law (NSL) after a four-day marathon court hearing. This comes after Hong Kong police charged 47 former opposition lawmakers and activists for conspiring to 'subvert state power' under the draconian national security law in the region.

Less than a third of pro-democracy activists charged under the security law was granted bail today after a hearing at a Hong Kong court, CNN reported. The lawmakers were charged on Sunday for their alleged roles in an unofficial primary run-off election that authorities linked to a plot to overthrow the government, the South China Morning Post reported.

SCMP reported that this is the biggest mass prosecution of opposition politicians and activists in Hong Kong under the national security law and the hearings can be dragged on for a second straight marathon session throughout Tuesday. The hearing on Monday witnessed protest from hundreds of supporters of those charged, many of whom chanted anti-government slogans while queuing outside the court building.

The charges, leveled on Sunday, marked one of the heaviest setbacks suffered by the opposition camp since the 1997 handover, with the Democratic Party and the Civic Party's leaders and veterans among those detained. The charges come as the repressive security law imposed by Beijing has led to the arrest of several pro-democracy lawmakers, which has been widely condemned by the international community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

