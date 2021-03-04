Left Menu

Uyghur body calls for boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in China, cites human rights abuses

Citing grave human rights abuses, a pro-Uyghur body on Thursday called on the international community to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics scheduled to be held in China.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:11 IST
Uyghur body calls for boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in China, cites human rights abuses
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Citing grave human rights abuses, a pro-Uyghur body on Thursday called on the international community to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics scheduled to be held in China. "While China continues its grave human rights abuses against Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hongkongers, and others, countries cannot support Beijing 2022 in good conscience. The Uyghur Congress calls upon the international community to commit to a diplomatic boycott," World Uyghur Congress tweeted.

Beijing is going to hold the 2022 Winter Olympics from February 4 - February 20, but a shadow looms over its successful organisation due to global condemnation over its repressive policies on Tibetans, Uyghurs and coronavirus pandemic. "The likelihood of a 2022 Olympic boycott is increasing by the day," said Natasha Kassam, an analyst at the Lowy Institute, in Sydney, and a former Australian diplomat in China, reported CNN.

Facing not just anger over the treatment of Tibetans, but outright claims of "genocide" against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, China's leaders may find it far harder to surf the wave of criticism this year than in 2008. "Public opinion around the world has soured towards China, as grim realities of the Party-state become common knowledge. The level of public concern about human rights abuses in China in 2022 dwarfs the outrage around the 2008 Games," said Kassam.

In 2008, Beijing's hosting of the Games was seen as a potential step towards further opening up and political reform in China, but the opposite happened. While China seems unlikely to even pay lip service to the idea of liberalisation this time around, foreign governments will also be far more sceptical of any possible gains, after patting themselves on the back ahead of 2008 only to be embarrassed when few of the supposed concessions were realised. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga gets COVID-19 vaccine

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.Zoramthanga announced this on his official twitter handle.Took my first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 04.03.2021 a...

Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol

The Capitol Police have requested that members of the National Guard continue to provide security at the US Capitol for another two months, The Associated Press has learned. Defence officials say the new proposal is being reviewed by the Pe...

Capitol police ask National Guard to stay for two more months- official

Capitol police have asked the Pentagon to extend the National Guards mission to protect the Capitol for an additional two months, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday.The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the formal...

Pak PM Imran Khan lashes out at Opposition for making mockery of democracy

Under mounting pressure to resign, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lashed out at the grand Opposition alliance for making a mockery of democracy and said that he will never let the corrupt off the hook.Khan made the remarks d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021