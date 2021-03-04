'You have no future, no party anymore': Maryam Nawaz tells Pak PM

Left Menu

Slamming the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday dismissed the allegations of rigging made by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government regarding the recent Senate by-elections in the country.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-03-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 23:14 IST
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz . Image Credit: ANI

Slamming the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday dismissed the allegations of rigging made by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government regarding the recent Senate by-elections in the country. "With my head bowed in humiliation, I say that money did not prevail [in Senate elections]. Rather, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) ticket prevailed," Maryam Nawaz said while addressing a general council meeting of the PML-N, as quoted by Geo News.

"You and your Members of the National Assembly and Members of the Provincial Assembly know, you have no future and you have no party," she said. Pakistan Prime Minister will now seek a vote of parliamentary confidence after one of his key candidates suffered a surprise defeat in the Senate elections.

After suffering a blow in the recent polls, Imran Khan, today in a nationwide address raised questions over the "performance and responsibility" of the country's election body and pinned the blame on the opposition parties after losing the Islamabad seat. Khan questioned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and said: "Your (ECP) major responsibility was transparency (during Senate polls) but why did you ask for a close ballot."

This comes as the ruling PTI secured 18 seats. However, the win was watered-down as the opposition's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate defeated PTI from the Islamabad general seat. Yousaf Raza Gilani, the joint candidate of opposition parties, was elected senator from Islamabad, by defeating PTI's Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said the win of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on the general seat of the Senate from Islamabad was a "negation of democracy".

"The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has unanimously decided that Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly," Qureshi was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

