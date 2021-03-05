Left Menu

Consignment of Made in India COVID-19 vaccines airlifted for Guyana, Jamaica, Nicaragua

India on Friday airlifted a consignment of Made in India COVID-19 vaccines for Guyana, Jamaica and Nicaragua under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:38 IST
Consignment of Made in India COVID-19 vaccines airlifted for Guyana, Jamaica and Nicaragua. (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India on Friday airlifted a consignment of Made in India COVID-19 vaccines for Guyana, Jamaica and Nicaragua under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. The information was shared by the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Twitter.

In a tweet, Srivastava said, "#VaccineMaitri continues! Consignment of Made in India Covid vaccines airlifted for Guyana, Jamaica and Nicaragua." Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been lauded by the global leaders as India continues to lead in assisting the countries under its 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made in India vaccines and Forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

